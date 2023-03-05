Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate

Writer-director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput released the motion poster of his upcoming movie ‘Mahakal Nagari’ on social media on April 27, 2023. Based in the ancient city of Ujjain, also known as the city of ‘Mahakal’, or Lord Shiva, the movie depicts the journey of a Hindu saint as he finds his purpose in life.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 16:31
movie_image: 
Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate

Writer-director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput released the motion poster of his upcoming movie, ‘Mahakal Nagari’ on social media on April 27, 2023. Based in the ancient city of Ujjain, and also known as the city of ‘Mahakal’, or Lord Shiva, the movie depicts the journey of a Hindu saint as he finds his purpose in life. The motion poster has generated curiosity amongst the viewers and it has received mixed feedback online.

Explaining the storyline, Sanjeev said, “Sadhus or saints are believed to be harbingers of peace in society. Their main purpose in life is to promote religious teachings. However, when the need arises, they can also come to the forefront for their country’s protection. That is exactly what our motion poster depicts.” He hopes that the movie would become a talking point in public and people would start seeing the saints in a different light.

Mahakal Nagari is presented by Shri Radhya Film Production and Brijwasi Films. It has been produced by Manish Ojha, Prembir Singh and Alka Verma. The film’s lead stars are Ankit Raj, Kajal Chauhan and Akhhilendra Mishra, with Kamlesh Sawant, Sunny Thakur, Himanshu Shrivastav, Shaji Choudhary, and Rayya Labib also playing pivotal roles.

The motion picture was released at an event attended by the team behind Mahakal Nagari, including its producers, cast and many media persons.

 

 

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 16:31

