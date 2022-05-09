Whoa! Due to altered tastes of the audience, Krrish 4 to be helmed by a new director?

Krrish 3 came out in 2013 and the audience is awaiting the next instalment of the film. The source also added that Rakesh Roshan will be overlooking the project as well as the scripting. He will add his creative inputs as and when required.

MUMBAI :  Also read: Amazing! Check out Hrithik Roshan’s three different looks in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan will soon be back on the big screen with Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and the audience seems to be coloured impressed by the teaser of the film. Both the actors looked smashing in their looks for the film and it managed to create the mysterious air around it.

Now, Hrithik is back in the news for one of the biggest Superhero franchises in Bollywood, Krrish. Krrish 4 has been in talks for a while and it is said that it could soon go on the floors. However, if the fans are excited about it after the long wait, there might be something disappointing for them too.

If reports are to be believed, Rakesh Roshan may not be the one to direct the film. According to what a source informed another portal, Hrithik is on the lookout for another director for Krrish 4. If the source’s claims are true, the reason is that Hrithik is looking for a director with a more modern vision.

Hrithik is said to be of the opinion that the audience’s take on filmmaking has been substantially altered over the past 5-6 years especially after lockdown, the Krrish franchise is in need of a more modern vision, that can be catered to by a contemporary filmmaker.

Also read: OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut

Credits: Bollywood Life

