Whoa! Hansal Mehta tweets in favour of Taapsee Pannu's ‘Dobaaraa’, scroll down to know what he had to say

The film was facing a boycott trend, #BoycottDobaaraa on Twitter as Anurag and Taapsee Pannu had jokingly said in an interview that even they would like to be boycotted just like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 23:03
movie_image: 
Whoa! Hansal Mehta tweets in favour of Taapsee Pannu's ‘Dobaaraa’, scroll down to know what he had to say

MUMBAI: Also read: Heart Melting! Anurag Kashyap opens up about his daughter’s trauma after receiving rape threats

There are reports going around that Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati starrer film Dobaara is being removed from morning shows. Hansal Mehta came in support and tweeted in favour of the film and defended it against the critics.

The film has collected 72 lakhs on 370 screens and Hansal went on to say that the critics are paid ‘monsters’ after the industry sources had described that the film is receiving a weak response.

He wrote, “#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are a part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them.”

Apparently KRK had tweeted that, “Biggest actress of Bollywood @taapsee film #Dobaaraa released in 215 screens today. And all the morning shows are canceled because of no audience. Hahaha.”

The film was facing a boycott trend, #BoycottDobaaraa on Twitter as Anurag and Taapsee Pannu had jokingly said in an interview that even they would like to be boycotted just like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

The film Dobaaraa has received some great reviews and Taapsee has been praised immensely for her acting. She has collaborated with Anurag Kashyap again after ‘Manmarziyaan’ and she is co-starring with Pavail after ‘Thappad’.

Also read: Disaster! Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa gets backlashes after the shows get cancelled due to extreme low occupancy

Credits: DNA India

Taapsee Pannu Hansal Mehta Simran Kangana Ranaut Anurag Kashyap Pavail Gulati Dobaara Manmarziyaan Vicky Kaushal Abhishek Bachchan TellyChakkar Thappad lift Bollywood
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 23:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! Uorfi Javed donned a stone-theme outfit as a response to the comment that read, “isko patthar maarna chahiye”, Check out her bold reply
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Whoa! Hansal Mehta tweets in favour of Taapsee Pannu's ‘Dobaaraa’, scroll down to know what he had to say
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Exclusive! Anjali Thakkar and Kashmira Pardeshi roped in for an upcoming webseries on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of Bollywood...
Exclusive! Geeta Aggarwal, Azad Chauhan and Farhana Bhatt roped in for Hotstar's upcoming web show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.We all know that a lot of...
Exclusive! Ayesha Raza, Sushant Singh, Gauri Balaji bags Hotstar's upcoming web show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.We all know that a lot of...
Anupamaa: Omg! Anupama’s Rakhi Dave to trouble Anupama again? Deets inside
MUMBAI: Currently, Anupama is in charge of our television screens. The programme is thriving and now holds the top spot...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Hansal Mehta tweets in favour of Taapsee Pannu's ‘Dobaaraa’, scroll down to know what he had to say
Whoa! Hansal Mehta tweets in favour of Taapsee Pannu's ‘Dobaaraa’, scroll down to know what he had to say
Latest Video