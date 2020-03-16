Whoa! Hansal Mehta tweets in favour of Taapsee Pannu's ‘Dobaaraa’, scroll down to know what he had to say

MUMBAI: Also read: Heart Melting! Anurag Kashyap opens up about his daughter’s trauma after receiving rape threats

There are reports going around that Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati starrer film Dobaara is being removed from morning shows. Hansal Mehta came in support and tweeted in favour of the film and defended it against the critics.

The film has collected 72 lakhs on 370 screens and Hansal went on to say that the critics are paid ‘monsters’ after the industry sources had described that the film is receiving a weak response.

He wrote, “#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are a part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them.”

Apparently KRK had tweeted that, “Biggest actress of Bollywood @taapsee film #Dobaaraa released in 215 screens today. And all the morning shows are canceled because of no audience. Hahaha.”

The film was facing a boycott trend, #BoycottDobaaraa on Twitter as Anurag and Taapsee Pannu had jokingly said in an interview that even they would like to be boycotted just like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

The film Dobaaraa has received some great reviews and Taapsee has been praised immensely for her acting. She has collaborated with Anurag Kashyap again after ‘Manmarziyaan’ and she is co-starring with Pavail after ‘Thappad’.

