Whoa! Harnaaz Sandhu sparks dating rumors with Veer Pahariya, after she comments THIS on his social media post

MUMBAI : Harnaaz Sandhu came into the limelight after she won the Miss Universe Pageant and made India proud in 2021. She has been part of two Punjabi films namely; Bai Ji Kuttange and Yaaran Diyan Poun Baaran. Her simplicity, beauty and performance won the hearts of many. The actress/model however is also in the news for another reason.

Previously Harnaaz sparked dating rumors with Veer Pahariya when the duo were seen at Isha Ambani’s star-studded opening event for Jio World Plaza. The couple are now in the news again when Veer, posted a picture of himself and many commented like Boney Kapoor, Orry, etc but what caught everyone’s attention is what Harnaaz wrote. She commented, “There’s only one king in the jungle”

Check out the post and the comments here;

For the unversed, Veer is Shikhar Pahariya's brother who is rumored to be dating Janhvi Kapoor.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis



