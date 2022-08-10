Whoa! Here’s all you need to know about Paresh Rawal’s wife Swaroop Sampat who has been Miss India, and a leading 90’s actress; Read about their filmy love story

Paresh is married to actress Swaroop Sampat who was crowned Miss India in 1979. The actress has been part of many hit Hindi films and Tv shows.
Paresh Rawal

MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal needs no introduction. He has been a part of over 200 films in his career span and won millions of fans for it. The actor has been part of some of the most successful Bollywood films like Hera Pheri, OMG: Oh My God, Welcome and many more.  The actor is now in the news for something controversial.

Also Read-Paresh Rawal gets protection from police arrest for his anti-Bengali comments

Paresh is married to actress Swaroop Sampat who was crowned Miss India in 1979. The actress has been part of many hit Hindi films and Tv shows. Her most popular work is in films like Naram Garam and Nakhuda and TV shows like Yeh Jo Zindagi Hai. 

Not just that, Swaroop holds a PH.D and has done a thesis on using drama to enhance life skills in kids with learning disabilities from the University of Worcester.

Swaroop was crowned Miss India in 1979 and then went on to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant.

Also Read-Exclusive! “It was a difficult scene for me, but Paresh Rawal made it possible” - Kartik Aaryan on slapping Paresh Rawal in a scene

Swaroop has been part of shows like Yeh Duniya Gazab Ki, All the Best, Shanti, among others. She has been part of movies like Naram Garam, Nakhuda, Himmatwala, and Karishma. 

Paresh and Swaroop’s love story is no less than a romantic Hindi film. The duo, although studied in different colleges, met at an intercollege competition. When Paresh first saw Swaroop, he told his friend that he will marry this girl. His friend however told him that she is the daughter of the boss of the company where Paresh was working and even that didn’t stop Paresh from dating Swaroop. 

Swaroop and Paresh dated for 12 years after which they tied the knot and have two sons together Aditya and Anirudh.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-DNA 

 
 

