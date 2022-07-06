Whoa! Here’s what ‘Mr. most eligible bachelor’, Kartik Aryan has to say about wedding speculations

Kartik, being amongst the most eligible and desirable bachelors of b-town, can’t escape these scrutiny either and the netizens constantly follow up to know more about his life. Recently, in an interactive session on twitter with the actor, Kartik was called, ‘Mr. most eligible bachelor’.

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan recently tested Corona positive again and had taken to his social media to announce the same and did so with a witty caption. The star is currently basking in the success of his latest hit film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has finally broken the dry spell cast over the Bollywood box-office.

Also Read: Sad News! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 again

Celebrities, being public figures, are constantly under media scrutiny, wherein everyone wants to know what goes on in their lives and there is little scope left to lead a private and quiet life. These celebrities make headlines in tabloids over rumours regarding their personal and professional lives because fans are always eager to connect more with their favourite stars.

Kartik, being amongst the most eligible and desirable bachelors of b-town, can’t escape these scrutiny either and the netizens constantly follow up to know more about his life. Recently, in an interactive session on twitter with the actor, Kartik was called, ‘Mr. most eligible bachelor’ and was asked if he too was planning on getting hitched anytime soon. His response was hilarious when he said, “Eligible se taken to karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga #AskKartik”

Currently, Kartik has an interesting line-up of films that includes Shehzaada, Freddy and Captain India. He was praised immensely for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Also read: OMG! Katrina Kaif tests COVID positive for the second time

Credits: Pinkvilla

Latest Video