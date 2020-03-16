Whoa! Here is a sneak peek of veteran actress Rekha’s lavish lifestyle that will leave your jaw dropped

MUMBAI: Rekha has been one of Indian cinema’s most legendary and sought-after actresses, but has not been acting in films for quite some time, barring the odd guest appearance here and there.

Regardless, she’s still rolling in the big bucks despite her semi-retirement phases and living a lavish lifestyle and it’s down to Rekha’s multiple active sources of income.

Rekha earns huge money from rent obtained through her properties in Mumbai and South India. Rekha also charges a good deal for guest appearances in films or for attending various functions.

She is still active on the advertisement circuit, earning substantial dough from endorsements. Rekha is active as a judge on reality shows, for which she’s said to charge a hefty amount.

The Silsila actress has been a Rajya Sabha MP and as such derives a decent salary from this avenue, too.

Rekha born as Bhanurekha Ganesan (born 10 October 1954) is an Indian actress who appears predominantly in Hindi films. Acknowledged as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema, she has starred in more than 180 films and is the recipient of several accolades, including one National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards.

