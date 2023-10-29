Whoa! THIS Hindi film was the first to earn Rs 200 Crores made on a budget of Rs 6 Crores, and it's not Dhoom, Gadar or 3 Idiots

But it did happen! In the 90’s a family drama was the first Hindi film to gross a whopping Rs 200 crores. Can you guess which film it is?
Madhuri

MUMBAI: It’s quite common for an Action film to earn big at the box office but it rarely so happens that a family drama earns as much or more. But it did happen! In the 90’s a family drama was the first Hindi film to gross a whopping Rs 200 crores. Can you guess which film it is?

The film we are talking about is Sooraj Bharjatya’s Hum Aapke hain Koun that starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The film had practically no villains or fights but just clean family drama for the whole family to watch together. 

This was Sooraj Bharjatya’s second directorial venture made not a big but not lavish budget of Rs 6 crores. It had a huge cast of many supporting actors like Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Behl, Satish Shah, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher and many more. 

Interestingly the film initially had 14 songs and when released, many complained that there were too many songs and it was making the film lengthy. Thus Bharjatya re-released the film with 2 less songs and it worked! The film’s popularity grew with word of mouth. 

Hum Aapke Hain Koun earned Rs 72 crores in Indian and Rs 200 crores worldwide. 

