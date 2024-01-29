Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint

Hrithik is slowly becoming the master of action films with War, Vikram Vedha, etc. making news. Is Fighter 2 on the cards? When asked if there is a sequel on the way soon, this is what Siddharth said
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 17:01
movie_image: 
Fighter

MUMBAI : Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry has been the talk of town ever since the film Fighter released. Along with that, the film’s breathtaking action scenes have grabbed everyone’s attention. Hrithik is slowly becoming the master of action films with War, Vikram Vedha, etc. making news. 

Also read - Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Hot! As the Fighter actor turns 50, check out some of his hottest looks

Is Fighter 2 on the cards? When asked if there is a sequel on the way soon, Siddharth said that he will decide based on the audience’s reaction but he would love to do Fighter 2 as he has a couple of ideas for the movie. Anand added that he is probably the only director who has never made any sequels but “Never say Never”.

Siddharth also added that he may stagnate if he made sequels but “I feel that I may be wrong, but I want to just keep challenging myself. Sequel I feel is a very comfort space or mujhe comfortable nahin hona abhi”

Also Read-Woah! Unveiling Hrithik Roshan's Thrilling Avatar in Fighter Trailer on January 15 – A Patriotism-Packed Aerial Extravaganza

Fighter so far has made Rs 118 cr and 208 cr worldwide.

Would you like to see a sequel of the film Fighter? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife 


 

Fighter Siddharth Anand Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Sanjeeda Sheikh Talat Aziz Karan Singh Grover Anil Kapoor Akshay Oberoi Hindi movie Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 17:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Ananya Panday
Sweet! Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together enjoying a little date night at Lollapalooza India 2024 music festival
Samantha Ruth
Wow! Samantha Ruth Prabhu showcases horse-riding prowess against the sunset backdrop; Describing a HEALING experience
parineeti chopra
Wow! THIS is how Parineeti Chopra’s first show as a singer went, check out the deets inside
Fighter
Box Office! Movie Fighter finally crosses the mark of 100 crore and is ready for the Monday test
Rashi Khanna
Shocking! "What the hell she is wearing” Netizens trolls actress Rashi Khanna on this latest video
Nick Jonas
OMG! Nick Jonas denied entry into Mumbai airport after his Lollapalooza concert, Priyanka Chopra’s husband left stranded in a corner