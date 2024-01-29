Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint

MUMBAI : Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry has been the talk of town ever since the film Fighter released. Along with that, the film’s breathtaking action scenes have grabbed everyone’s attention. Hrithik is slowly becoming the master of action films with War, Vikram Vedha, etc. making news.

Is Fighter 2 on the cards? When asked if there is a sequel on the way soon, Siddharth said that he will decide based on the audience’s reaction but he would love to do Fighter 2 as he has a couple of ideas for the movie. Anand added that he is probably the only director who has never made any sequels but “Never say Never”.

Siddharth also added that he may stagnate if he made sequels but “I feel that I may be wrong, but I want to just keep challenging myself. Sequel I feel is a very comfort space or mujhe comfortable nahin hona abhi”

Fighter so far has made Rs 118 cr and 208 cr worldwide.

