Whoa! This is India’s richest film producer who once sold toothbrushes has a net worth today of Rs 12800, not Karan Johar or Aditya Chopra

Today let us talk about a producer who is India's richest, his net worth is even more than the biggest actors in the film industry. He started with humble beginnings by selling cable TV networks.
Aditya Chopra

MUMBAI: Indian films are one of the most popular. They make big bucks at the box office and producers that back these films also make huge profits. Today let us talk about a producer who is India's richest, his net worth is even more than the biggest actors in the film industry. He started with humble beginnings by selling cable TV networks. 

Also Read- Ronnie Screwvala to trade analysts: Share accurate box-office figures

The producer we are referring to is none other than Ronnie Screwvala. He is the head of RSVP Films and former boss of UTV Motion Pictures and as per Forbes his net worth is Rs 12,800, which makes him richer than Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and even Sajid Nadiadwala. He recently came on board as a shark on Shark Tank India.

Publications like Time, Esquire, and Fortune have named Ronnie among India’s most influential and powerful people. RSVP forms a big chunk of his portfolio. His other business interests include UpGrad, Usports, and Unliazer. 

Also Read- Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"

Interestingly, Ronnie started his career as a toothbrush manufacturer in the 70’s and later began the business of supplying cable TV networks in 1981. With an investment of Rs 37000, he founded UTV in 1990. And he backed projects like Shanti and Sea Hawks and  films like Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Barfi, Chennai Express and many more.

In 2014, Ronnie founded RSVP and backed films like Uri and Kedarnath.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-DNA

