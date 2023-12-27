Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities Kick started; Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, and Mithila Palkar joined the celebrations

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is set to marry her beau Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. Last year, the pair threw an engagement ceremony for their loved ones and family attended. Now that the wedding day is just a few days away, the fun has officially started! A few photos from the celebration were provided by Ira and her friend Mithila Palkar. Azad Rao Khan, the son of Aamir Khan, and Kiran Rao, his ex-wife, were also present.

Ira Khan posted a video of several guests enjoying Maharashtrian food sat around the dining table on her Instagram stories last night. Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao can also be seen in the video, donning an off-white ensemble. Azad Rao Khan is seated across from her. Ira is heard stating in the video, “My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

Ira also posted a different photo of herself standing with a buddy. She looks stunning wearing a golden sequined blouse with a red saree. She wore simple golden jhumkas as an accessory and had a bindi on her forehead. Actress Mithila Palkar, of Little Things, was also there for the festivities. She shared two photos of herself with Nupur and Ira.

Mithila was dressed in an ethnic mustard yellow outfit. She wrote, "The wedding festivities have begin!" in one Instagram story. Ira and Nupur Shikhare sit on either side of Mithila while she poses in the middle of another image. "Let's get you guys married!" she wrote.

Aamir Khan personally announced in October of this year that his daughter Ira will wed Nupur on January 3, 2024. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor predicted that he would be overcome with emotion on Ira's wedding day in an interview.

“Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. (I’m extremely emotional, and I’m going to cry a lot at Ira’s wedding, that’s for sure). Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears,” said Aamir.

Credit- Pinkvilla