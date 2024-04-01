Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding extravaganza; the couple set for pheras in a luxurious Udaipur hotel; Details inside!

Now that they are legally wed, the pair will travel to Udaipur for an array of customary events planned for family members. The Taj Aravali Resort on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur will host the traditional wedding ceremony, and celebrations will take place from January 8 to 10.
Ira Khan

MUMBAI : Ira Khan, the Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter, will follow the customary path and wear pheras in the lake city of Udaipur after signing the marriage registration paperwork in Mumbai on Wednesday. Now that they are legally wed, the pair will travel to Udaipur for an array of customary events planned for family members.

(Also read: What! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter not to have a traditional Maharashtrian marriage; Here’s a truth!

The Taj Aravali Resort on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur will host the traditional wedding ceremony, and celebrations will take place from January 8 to 10. About 250 people, including relatives of the bride and groom's families and Bollywood celebrities, have reserved all 176 of the hotel's rooms.

Family members will be present at the wedding celebrations, which will be a family event. After that, on January 13, the couple will go to Mumbai to host a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Ira posted the couple's first photo together on Thursday, the day they were married.

The wedding on Wednesday was really interesting because Nupur chose to jog instead of ride a horse from Santacruz to the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai.

(Also read: Aww! Aamir Khan reveals that he's going to cry a lot at his daughter Ira Khan's wedding, is all praises for son-in-law Nupur Shikhare

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-  Free Press Journal

 

 

