Whoa! Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, and Orry's trip to London centers on food and exciting activities; Khushi Kapoor experiences FOMO

Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: As everyone knows, Orry, the social media sensation, is friends with every child in Bollywood. He lives so close to them that it's common to see them on vacation together. Janhvi Kapoor recently traveled to London with Nysa Devgan. The photos from their trip demonstrate how much fun the three had in another country.

(Also read: Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them)

If you're probably living under a rock if you don't know who Orhan Awatramani is, often known as Orry. The famous person, who has a sizable fan base, posted photos from his trip to London earlier today with his best friend Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan. The three enjoyed the time of their lives, enjoying mouthwatering meals and exciting rides, as shown in the photo album.

Orry was posed in front of a giant wheel in the first picture. The Mili actress also went to a photo booth at the amusement fair and took amusing Polaroid photos with him. Orry was seen in the third photo munching down on chocolate waffles. Then came a video that someone had uploaded, in which they saw Orry taking a ride and asked, "What do you do for a living?"

He posed for a sweet selfie with Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan in the subsequent picture. He posted a photo of himself strolling through a windy London area with Janhvi after taking a mirror selfie with his quicky phone case. A glimpse of the delicious sushi and the dish of fries they enjoyed was provided by the following pictures. At last, the time had come to take their countless suitcases and return home. After posting the pictures, he wrote, "The value of a vacation."

While the three of them enjoyed themselves, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi's sister, and the Archies actress were experiencing fear of missing out. She therefore commented on it, using the emoticon "FOMO" and several crying eyes. "U officially have a PhD in this topic," Nysa wrote.

She starred in Bawaal in 2023, which was promptly followed by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which she had a cameo in the song "Heart Throb." Her next projects include Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh, and Devara, all of which are scheduled for release in the new year.

(Als read: What! Jahnvi Kapoor wanted to give up her acting career for sister Khushi Kapoor for THIS reason)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

