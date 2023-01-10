Whoa! Jawan actress Nayanthara looks unrecognizable in old viral video, netizens say “She looks so different

Now, in an old video that has gone viral, shows the Jawan actress who began her career as an anchor and is practically unrecognizable. Fans were in disbelief that it was really her.
Nayanthara

MUMBAI: Nayanthara, popularly called the Lady Superstar in the south, has been busy with quite a long list of things on her plate. Fans of the actress are waiting to watch her work with Shah Rukh Khan in her upcoming film Jawan. As the gorgeous mother of two is all set for her BOllywood debut, she is now making headlines for another debut.

Also Read-What! Jawan actress Nayanthara to break her no-promotion policy for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?

Now, in an old video that has gone viral, shows the Jawan actress who began her career as an  anchor and is practically unrecognizable. Fans were in disbelief that it was really her. One wrote, “Money change everything” another wrote, “She looks so different”

Check out the video and comments here;

Also Read-Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Meanwhile Nayanthara’s debut film Jawan has so far collected Rs 560.83 crores at the box office. She will reportedly be seen with Prabhas in a special appearance in the film Kannappa.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

