Whoa! Jawan director Atlee wishes to work with THESE actors after Shah Rukh Khan

After breaking records at the box office, and working with King Khan, SRK, Atlee now wants to work with these Bollywood actors. He said he hoped to work with these biggies soon.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 14:10
movie_image: 
Atlee

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film has already reached Rs 700 crores worldwide. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and many others.

Also Read-Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

After breaking records at the box office, and working with King Khan, SRK, Atlee now wants to work with these Bollywood actors. He said he hoped to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan someday. He told a news portal, “The good news is, God has to bless you. God's blessing to me is a good script and a good idea. So, once it is taking place, then other steps would be easy. I am also waiting for a good script to get locked to work with Salman sir and Ranbir sir.”

Atlee further said, “Every film of mine has an open end but to date, I have never thought of doing a sequel to any of my films. For Jawan, if anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But definitely will come up with a sequel to Jawan one day.”

Also Read-Shocking! Moviegoers demand a refund after watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, see viral video to know why

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Credit-DNA 
 

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan SRK JAWAN Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Movie News TellyChakkar Ridhi Dogra Vijay Sethupathi Sunil Grover Shah Rukh Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 14:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez seen holidaying with Selena Gomez, see viral pics
MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is a well known name and face in the Hindi film industry. She has been part of successful...
Box office! It's a milestone for Jawan, the movie enters 500 crore club, check out the total collections
MUMBAI: Movie Jawan is continuously grabbing the footfalls and winning the hearts all over the  world, the movie that...
Exclusive! Every year something good transpires before Bappa arrives home: Daisy Shah
MUMBAI: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year and common people and starry celebrities both welcome...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Shantanu ready to give another chance, suggests Ishaan to do the same
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande confirmed to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Really! Kunal makes Vandana’s life miserable hiring her as his Personal Assistant
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Jacqueline
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez seen holidaying with Selena Gomez, see viral pics
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jacqueline
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez seen holidaying with Selena Gomez, see viral pics
Jawan
Box office! It's a milestone for Jawan, the movie enters 500 crore club, check out the total collections
Daisy Shah
Exclusive! Every year something good transpires before Bappa arrives home: Daisy Shah
Katrina
Must read! "Where is Katrina??" Netizens asks Vicky Kaushal as he arrives for Ganapati Puja
Disha Patani
Trolled! "What's wrong with her, why can't she wear dress occasion wise, BESHARAM" netizens troll actress Disha Patani for her dress
Plabita Borthakur
Hotness alert! These clicks of Plabita Borthakur define Hotness