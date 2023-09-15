Whoa! Jawan director Atlee wishes to work with THESE actors after Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film has already reached Rs 700 crores worldwide. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and many others.

After breaking records at the box office, and working with King Khan, SRK, Atlee now wants to work with these Bollywood actors. He said he hoped to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan someday. He told a news portal, “The good news is, God has to bless you. God's blessing to me is a good script and a good idea. So, once it is taking place, then other steps would be easy. I am also waiting for a good script to get locked to work with Salman sir and Ranbir sir.”

Atlee further said, “Every film of mine has an open end but to date, I have never thought of doing a sequel to any of my films. For Jawan, if anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But definitely will come up with a sequel to Jawan one day.”

