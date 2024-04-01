Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan to be part of Yash starrer Toxic

As per sources, Kareena will now be part of Yash starrer film Toxic. This will be her first collaboration with the KGF actor.
Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back. Kareena and Saif are parents to two adorable sons Taimur and Jeh. 

As per sources, Kareena will now be part of Yash starrer film Toxic. This will be her first collaboration with the KGF actor. The official announcement about the same is awaited though.

The film’s announcement video describes the film as “A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups” The motion poster says, “What you seek is seeking you’ - Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC”

Kareena was last seen in the OTT film Jaane Jaan starring Vijay Verma and Jaydeep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn and The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Toxic is slated to release in April 2025.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

