Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags”

Now, in a throwback interview, Kareena reveals that she is glad she quit the film Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in t

MUMBAI:Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest Hindi film actresses we have in the industry today. She has created a benchmark for other actresses of her generation and the present where some still recreate her iconic characters and dialogues. Her screen presence and vibrant persona has earned her millions of fans. The actress also has a massive fan following and whatever she shares on her social media page becomes the talk of town in no time.

Also Read-Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post

Now, in a throwback interview, Kareena reveals that she is glad she quit the film Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan, which was supposed to be the Veere Di Wedding actress’s debut. She told in the interview, “The film was made for Hrithik. His dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his, whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha. There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn’t look beautiful, but every shot of his was a dream. If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal, but I still feel that the attention would have divided between us. So, I’m glad I didn’t do the film. I’m glad that even after I left the movie there is no problem between Hrithik and me. He’s still a friend, I’m very happy for his success and we are even working on two films together.”

Also Read-What! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a no makeup look, netizens age shame her saying “Omg iska face kaisa ho gaya hai”

Kareena further said that though directors like David Dhawan made her sister Karisma Kapoor a huge star, she wouldn't want to work with them. She said, “My sister might have made her career with him, but I don’t want to. I’ll dare to be different,” she added, “If doing good work means doing less work, then I’ll probably do less work. I only want to work with good makers.”

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai Hrithik Roshan Kareena Kapoor Khan Rakesh Roshan Ameesha Patel Rajesh Roshan Yaadein war Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Shah Rukh Khan Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon Movie News TELLCYHAKKAR
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Exclusive! “Madhur Bhandarkar and Anurag Basu are my dream directors to collaborate with” - Sahil Sethi
MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Sethi has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning hearts with his movies and OTT shows...
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai movie review: Manoj Bajpayee gives a National Award winning performance in the best film of the year till date
MUMBAI:  This year, we have already watched a few films that were based or inspired by real life incidents. While some...
Shoot life: Anushka Kaushik is in love with aesthetics, culture of Rajasthan
MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her work in 'Maharani 2', 'Ghar Waapsi', 'Crash Course' and 'Garmi'...
KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast
MUMBAI:Indian cricketer KL Rahul made an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, 'The Ranveer Show'. While talking...
Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'
MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she was dropped from over 25 brand endorsements and incurred Rs 30-40...
Recent Stories
Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'
Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'
Latest Video
Related Stories
so he turned to Gauri for the refurb
SRK says he had no money after buying Mannat, so he turned to Gauri for the refurb
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jassie Gill reveals he still uses his first crush’s name as his passwords
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jassie Gill reveals he still uses his first crush’s name as his passwords
Exclusive! Will Tanu Weds Manu 3 happen soon? Here’s what actor Deepak Dobriyal has to say
Exclusive! Will Tanu Weds Manu 3 happen soon? Here’s what actor Deepak Dobriyal has to say
sallu
Wow! Salman Khan to reportedly construct a 19-storey hotel in Bandra
1
Must Read! War 2, Don 3 and more; most awaited sequels that are not yet officially announced
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya
Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya return from Cannes; the star kid does Namaste to the paps, netizens feel she is copying Riteish Deshmukh’s kids