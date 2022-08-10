Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags”

MUMBAI:Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest Hindi film actresses we have in the industry today. She has created a benchmark for other actresses of her generation and the present where some still recreate her iconic characters and dialogues. Her screen presence and vibrant persona has earned her millions of fans. The actress also has a massive fan following and whatever she shares on her social media page becomes the talk of town in no time.

Now, in a throwback interview, Kareena reveals that she is glad she quit the film Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan, which was supposed to be the Veere Di Wedding actress’s debut. She told in the interview, “The film was made for Hrithik. His dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his, whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha. There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn’t look beautiful, but every shot of his was a dream. If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal, but I still feel that the attention would have divided between us. So, I’m glad I didn’t do the film. I’m glad that even after I left the movie there is no problem between Hrithik and me. He’s still a friend, I’m very happy for his success and we are even working on two films together.”

Kareena further said that though directors like David Dhawan made her sister Karisma Kapoor a huge star, she wouldn't want to work with them. She said, “My sister might have made her career with him, but I don’t want to. I’ll dare to be different,” she added, “If doing good work means doing less work, then I’ll probably do less work. I only want to work with good makers.”