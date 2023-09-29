Whoa! Katrina Kaif becomes the most followed celebrity on Whatsapp Channel with 15.3 Million followers, beats Mark Zuckerberg, and Bad Bunny

Katrina’s followers have now surpassed singer-rapper Bad Bunny with 13.2 Million followers, Mark Zukerberg with 10.2 Million followers.
movie_image: 
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. From Boom to Phone Bhooth, the actress has come a long way and is one of the most sought after actresses. She recently became the most followed celebrity on Whatsapp channel with 15.3 Million followers. 

Also Read-Woah! Vicky Kaushal reacts when questioned about asking Katrina Kaif out on a date, given that he wasn't a big star back then

The actress shared gratitude for her fans and wrote, "All heart emoji for all 15M of you"

The actress joined the channel on 13th September and wrote, “Hii, Welcome to my WhatsApp Channel... Let's start Channelling.” She posted a video in which she is heard saying, “Hey everyone. I am Katrina Kaif and guess what! I am super excited to be sharing with you that I am gonna be launching my very own WhatsApp channel where I'll be sharing updates of all my latest films, projects, collaborations, and news about my life. So stay tuned for all the updates and come and take a peak behind the lens where magic never ends. So, let's start Channelling.”

Also Read-Shocking! Katrina Kaif’s latest post speculate rumours of cosmetic surgery

Katrina will next be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Katrina Kaif Mark Zukerberg PM Narendra Modi Phone Bhoot Tiger 3 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Vicky Kaushal Movie News TellyChakkar
