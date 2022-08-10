Whoa! Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli charge this jaw dropping amount per Instagram post

MUMBAI: We all love seeing our favorite star’s Instagram posts. They share little tidbits from their personal lives making fans feel like they might be doing it for their love. The truth however is far from that. Recently, Virat Kohli reached 250-million-followers on his Instagram account and believe it or not, but he gets paid 3.5 to 5 crores per post. Celebs are paid a whopping amount for their Instagram posts. And knowing how much stars like Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli and Katrina Kaif are paid per post will make your jaws drop.

Also Read-WOW! Priyanka Chopra is still desi at heart and THIS Insta post of her is a proof

A source opened up about it and said that the cost of each post varies as per different elements of social media. The source revealed, “A story is cheaper than a post, because a post stays foreverA story with a link to the brand’s page is expensive. Even a post with a link is pricey. The most expensive is when a celebrity’s page does a collab with a brand’s page.”

Here is how much the top celebs earn and are paid per post;

Virat Kohli- 250- 3.5-5 CRORES

Priyanka Chopra Jonas- 87.7- 2 CRORES

Shraddha Kapoor- 80.8- 1.5 CRORES

Alia Bhatt- 77.4- 1.5- 2 CRORES

Deepika Padukone- 74.1- 2 CRORES

Katrina Kaif- 72.8- 1 CRORE

Shrenik Gandhi Co-Founder, CEO of White Rivers Media who has collaborated with many International and Indian talents on the Digital platform said, “Social media contributes a lot to a celeb’s financial department. Social media is the only two way medium, it acts as a strong validator or unvalidator for a brand, which is priceless. Secondly, let’s assume before I sign a deal with an actor. It acts as a great research tool for me. If a sneaker brand approaches me and says ‘3 crore spend karne hain’, social media becomes my mining tool to search for a sneaker head. The brands benefit a lot by collaborating with the celeb. About 20-30 percent of revenue in a celeb’s life in a year is from social media deals, which is a huge pie.”

An insider on anonymity added, “If you see, Audi had done a campaign, Virat was also a part of it, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan too. Campaign to campaign basis bhi hoti hain deals.”

Also Read-MUST READ! This is why Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma

The source further added, “The brand tells us in the beginning we will need say, four social media posts in a year, and not just Instagram, but Insta plus Twitter, or plus Facebook. Basis that a star’s contract is worked upon. The star also sees how much time they require from them for a shoot. Sometimes the brands prefer that they not shoot for eight hours but four instead, and do 1-2 extra social media posts. That’s how important it has become.”

Sorav Jain, Instagram Influencer Coach and CEO, Digital Scholar added, “Celebrities today have a choice to work with brands that they truly stand for or connect with their ethos or would like to personally associate with, whereas, many celebrities just don’t care and endorse whatever comes their way as it’s easy money and they want to encash their on going fame. So yes, followers may not be the bubble that would burst, fame could be and most celebrities want to make the most of Instagram as long as they are famous.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Hindustan Times