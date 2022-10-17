Whoa! ‘Katrina was the Chhupa Rustam’, say the Bhootbusters of Phone Bhoot in the teaser of ‘Off The Record’; discuss some BTS stories

MUMBAI : Also read: THROWBACK! The Time when Katrina Kaif opened up about her Bond with Salman Khan; called him a ‘Friend For Life’

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are soon to be seen in the film Phone Bhoot and it is a horror-comedy, quite the risky genre. It has been generating a good buzz around its release.

The trio recently shared a video of what seems like a teaser of an upcoming chat show and the bros of the movie- Ishaan and Siddhant are seen beginning the video by calling the script Taj Mahal of all scripts.

They went on to say how Katrina was the prankster on sets and then Katrina joined them. She went on to talk about her experience working with Ishaan and Siddhant after working with SRK, Salman, and Aamir.

Katrina talked about how they are so enthusiastic and constantly rehearsing. The show is called, ‘Off The Record and has managed to leave the netizens laughing. Phone Bhoot is slated to release on the 4th of November.

Also read: Shocking! “Nora is only one, and no one can replace her,” say Netizens as they troll Katrina Kaif on her new song from 'Phone Bhoot'

Credits: Bollywood Hungama