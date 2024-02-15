Whoa! Khushalii Kumar and Shantanu Maheshwari to come together in an upcoming psychological thriller titled 'Crossfire'

Crossfire is about a girl named Ipsita Dhar whose life crosses paths with Bhanu Pratap Singh who recently came out of jail. The two bond well and Ipsita becomes instrumental in Bhanu’s journey of redemption, finding love, struggling with betrayal and searching for inner peace.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 13:58
movie_image: 
Khushalii Kumar and Shantanu Maheshwari

MUMBAI: Actress Khushalii Kumar who was recently seen in Starfish will soon be seen with Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari in an upcoming psychological thriller called 'Crossfire'. The film will be a blend of suspense and Drama, and will be directed by Harish Raut. 

Also Read- Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari Opens Up on Dance, Family Support, and Dealing with Trolls: "My Parents Never Said 'Ladki Ki Tarah Nacchta Hai'"

Crossfire is about a girl named Ipsita Dhar whose life crosses paths with Bhanu Pratap Singh who recently came out of jail. The two bond well and Ipsita becomes instrumental in Bhanu’s journey of redemption, finding love, struggling with betrayal and searching for inner peace. Their relationship will explore the fragilities of human emotions as well as consequences of one’s decisions.

Speaking about the film Shantanu shared, “From the moment I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He navigates a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, challenging traditional notions of right and wrong. As an actor, these layers offer an exciting opportunity for exploration. I am glad to be a part of 'Crossfire'.”

Khushalii on the other hand said, “ am really thrilled to be in this film. The storyline is captivating, offering a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences.”

Director Harsh said, “It's a psychological thriller but has a very strong human drama in the backdrop. With layered characters, I wanted young actors who could embody these roles authentically. I am happy to have found Shantanu and Khushali, and we are eager to commence workshops with the entire cast before we go on the floor in October.”

Also Read- Wow! Starfish actress Khushali Kumar blesses the internet with her ethnic wear on the occasion of Dhanteras

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Prokerala

Dhoka Round The Corner Khushalii Kumar Shantanu Maheshwari Gangubai Kathiawadi Crossfire Alia Bhatt R Madhavan Bhanu Pratap Singh Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 13:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lol! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shows how her husband makes a heart, and it is hilarious
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as...
Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans
MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released it is getting some mixed to negative...
Vanshaj: Chance! DJ gets an opportunity to uncover the truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Surprising! Bijli's memory comes back
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag discovers the truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: OMG! Vivaan falls in love with Sakhi
MUMBAI: An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up to...
Recent Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans
Esha Deol
Must Read! Hema Malini’s family wants media to stop hounding them for a scoop and respect Esha Deol’s privacy
Meenakshi Chugh
BREAKING NEWS: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags two new films – Tailor Murder Story and Kesariveer!
Emraan Hashmi
Amazing! Emraan Hashmi drops an official announcement, becomes a part of G2 starring Adivi Sesh
Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Wow! Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new upcoming movie titled ‘Naadaniyan’?
Yodha
Wow! Yodha poster launched at 13000 feet above in the sky, here is when the teaser will be out