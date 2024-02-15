Whoa! Khushalii Kumar and Shantanu Maheshwari to come together in an upcoming psychological thriller titled 'Crossfire'

MUMBAI: Actress Khushalii Kumar who was recently seen in Starfish will soon be seen with Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari in an upcoming psychological thriller called 'Crossfire'. The film will be a blend of suspense and Drama, and will be directed by Harish Raut.

Crossfire is about a girl named Ipsita Dhar whose life crosses paths with Bhanu Pratap Singh who recently came out of jail. The two bond well and Ipsita becomes instrumental in Bhanu’s journey of redemption, finding love, struggling with betrayal and searching for inner peace. Their relationship will explore the fragilities of human emotions as well as consequences of one’s decisions.

Speaking about the film Shantanu shared, “From the moment I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He navigates a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, challenging traditional notions of right and wrong. As an actor, these layers offer an exciting opportunity for exploration. I am glad to be a part of 'Crossfire'.”

Khushalii on the other hand said, “ am really thrilled to be in this film. The storyline is captivating, offering a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences.”

Director Harsh said, “It's a psychological thriller but has a very strong human drama in the backdrop. With layered characters, I wanted young actors who could embody these roles authentically. I am happy to have found Shantanu and Khushali, and we are eager to commence workshops with the entire cast before we go on the floor in October.”

Credit-Prokerala