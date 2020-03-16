Whoa! Is lack of a matrimonial commitment the reason behind Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up?

MUMBAI: Also read: Finally! Jackie Shroff breaks his silence over Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up

Rumours have always tied up Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff together and if they are to be believed, the B-Town couple had been together for quite some time. They were amongst the favourites when it comes to paparazzi and were spotted together in the city frequently.

A recent report claims that the couple was going through a tough time in their relationship and has parted ways. This report suggests that the couple dated for 6 long years and have now gone their separate ways. The news has been circulating for a few days now.

According to what a source close to the couple revealed to another news portal, Disha wanted a matrimonial commitment. “She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger’s response was a ‘No, abhi nahin’. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit into a matrimonial relationship for now,” said the source.

The source also informed that the couple was almost living together after Tiger started living separately from his parents. It is also known that Tiger’s father, actor Jackie Shroff had stated in a section of media that Tiger had no plans to get married anytime soon. When reacting to their breakup, Jackie Shroff had said that it was up to them, whether they were together or not, whether they were compatible or not.

The source also added that the ex-couple harbours no animosity towards each other and said that both were quite thick and fast in their relationship. According to the source, Disha has taken it well and hasn’t been sulking. “Plus, who knows they might get back together after some time.” Said the source.

