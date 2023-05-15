Whoa! From Luxurious Rolls Royce to sleek BMWs, check out the spectacular car collection of Shah Rukh Khan

Apart from breathtaking houses all over the world, King Khan has a jaw-dropping collection of cars. Here is what the Pathaan actor currently owns
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 08:30
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan, and fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming films. 

Also Read-WOW! Times when Shah Rukh Khan and his family came together for public events

SRK has earned his way into stardom with a career spanning over 3 decades. Apart from breathtaking houses all over the world, King Khan has a jaw-dropping collection of cars. Here is what the Pathaan actor currently owns;

Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Costing a jaw-dropping Rs 10 crores, Khan bought this swanky car after the success of his recent film Pathaan. 

Hyundai Creta

Priced at Rs 17. 80 lakhs, the car was given to Khan by the Korean car company as he is the brand Ambassador of the car brand.

Mitsubishi Pajero

This basic SUV is no longer in production but was quite a rage when it was first launched.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Priced at Rs 1.5 crores, it’s quite a popular car among other celebrities as well.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport    

Priced at 2.19 crores, Khan has one in white.

Audi A8 L

This luxury vehicle owned by King Khan has a peak torque of 850 Nm.

BMW 6-Series Convertible

Priced at 1.19 crores, the car is Khan’s most priced possessions. 

BMW i8

This swanky car is priced at 2.14 crores.

BMW 7-Series

Priced at Rs 2.80 crores, the car is one of Khan’s favorites.

Bentley Continental GT

Priced at a whopping Rs 3.57 crores, the two-door car grabs attention everywhere it goes.

Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Costing an unbelievable 7.60 Crores, this luxury car is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s priced possessions. 

Bugatti Veyron

Priced at a jaw-dropping 12 Crores, the car is one of the fastest in the world. 

Also Read- Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

Customized Vanity Van

SRK also owns a luxurious, customized Vanity Van with all possible amenities one can think of.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Spotboye 

 

 

 


 

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan JAWAN Pathaan Deepika Padukone Raees Don Don 2 Veer Zara Dunki Dilwale Kajol Movie News Tellchakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
UFF! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt once again set some Couple Goals in This video, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossip and stories from the telly...
Pandya Store: Danger! Prerna trapped by the goon, Krish follows the car
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Pandya Store: Major Drama! Prerna pushes Dhara aside on the road, Prerna sits in a stranger’s car
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Faltu: Sacrifice! Faltu takes the blame, Ayesha furious
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:What! A drunk Muskaan humiliates Kairav in front of his business clients
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Audience Perspective: Viewers want fresh stories on Television, don’t want to watch the same type of content again and again,
MUMBAI: The audience's preferred source of entertainment and the greatest of all mediums has always been television....
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Whoa! From Luxurious Rolls Royce to sleek BMWs, check out the spectacular car collection of Shah Rukh Khan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manushi Chhillar
Stunning! As Manushi Chhillar is all set for her Cannes debut, check out some of her beautiful red carpet looks
Anubhav Sinha
Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'
A.R. RahmanBadshah
'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah
Mother's Day
Must Read! Mother’s Day special: A look at the evolution of mothers in Hindi cinema
Parineeti Chopra
Finally! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose for the media post engagement, check it out
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
Congratulations! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engaged; actress shares pictures from her engagement ceremony