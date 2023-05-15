Whoa! From Luxurious Rolls Royce to sleek BMWs, check out the spectacular car collection of Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan, and fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming films.
SRK has earned his way into stardom with a career spanning over 3 decades. Apart from breathtaking houses all over the world, King Khan has a jaw-dropping collection of cars. Here is what the Pathaan actor currently owns;
Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge
Costing a jaw-dropping Rs 10 crores, Khan bought this swanky car after the success of his recent film Pathaan.
Hyundai Creta
Priced at Rs 17. 80 lakhs, the car was given to Khan by the Korean car company as he is the brand Ambassador of the car brand.
Mitsubishi Pajero
This basic SUV is no longer in production but was quite a rage when it was first launched.
Toyota Land Cruiser
Priced at Rs 1.5 crores, it’s quite a popular car among other celebrities as well.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Priced at 2.19 crores, Khan has one in white.
Audi A8 L
This luxury vehicle owned by King Khan has a peak torque of 850 Nm.
BMW 6-Series Convertible
Priced at 1.19 crores, the car is Khan’s most priced possessions.
BMW i8
This swanky car is priced at 2.14 crores.
BMW 7-Series
Priced at Rs 2.80 crores, the car is one of Khan’s favorites.
Bentley Continental GT
Priced at a whopping Rs 3.57 crores, the two-door car grabs attention everywhere it goes.
Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
Costing an unbelievable 7.60 Crores, this luxury car is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s priced possessions.
Bugatti Veyron
Priced at a jaw-dropping 12 Crores, the car is one of the fastest in the world.
Customized Vanity Van
SRK also owns a luxurious, customized Vanity Van with all possible amenities one can think of.
