Whoa! From Luxurious Rolls Royce to sleek BMWs, check out the spectacular car collection of Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan, and fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming films.

SRK has earned his way into stardom with a career spanning over 3 decades. Apart from breathtaking houses all over the world, King Khan has a jaw-dropping collection of cars. Here is what the Pathaan actor currently owns;

Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Costing a jaw-dropping Rs 10 crores, Khan bought this swanky car after the success of his recent film Pathaan.

Hyundai Creta

Priced at Rs 17. 80 lakhs, the car was given to Khan by the Korean car company as he is the brand Ambassador of the car brand.

Mitsubishi Pajero

This basic SUV is no longer in production but was quite a rage when it was first launched.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Priced at Rs 1.5 crores, it’s quite a popular car among other celebrities as well.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Priced at 2.19 crores, Khan has one in white.

Audi A8 L

This luxury vehicle owned by King Khan has a peak torque of 850 Nm.

BMW 6-Series Convertible

Priced at 1.19 crores, the car is Khan’s most priced possessions.

BMW i8

This swanky car is priced at 2.14 crores.

BMW 7-Series

Priced at Rs 2.80 crores, the car is one of Khan’s favorites.

Bentley Continental GT

Priced at a whopping Rs 3.57 crores, the two-door car grabs attention everywhere it goes.

Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Costing an unbelievable 7.60 Crores, this luxury car is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s priced possessions.

Bugatti Veyron

Priced at a jaw-dropping 12 Crores, the car is one of the fastest in the world.

Customized Vanity Van

SRK also owns a luxurious, customized Vanity Van with all possible amenities one can think of.

Credit-Spotboye



