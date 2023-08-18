Whoa! From luxury cars to properties worth crores, here are the jaw-dropping possessions of Saif Ali Khan

Saif loves his luxurious life and has worked hard to get it. Let us looks at some of his prized possession that will make your jaws drop
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 14:30
movie_image: 
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor who was last seen in the mythological film Adipurush is known to be a doting dad to his children Sara, Ibrahim, Jey and Taimur. 

Also Read-What! When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his ex wife Amrita Singh not letting him meet his children Sara and Ibrahim; “Each time I look at their pictures, I feel like crying”

Saif loves his luxurious life and has worked hard to get it. Let us looks at some of his prized possession that will make your jaws drop;

Saif owns a luxury apartment at Mumbai's famous Fortune Heights building worth Rs 4-2 crores. He also owns another apartment that he hs given on rent and owns a huge bungalow worth Rs 6 crores in Mumbai.

Saif owns a chalet worth Rs. 33 crores in Gstaad, Switzerland where Saif loves to vacation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Jey and Taimur.

The Pataudi Palace in Haryana is worth a whopping Rs 5000 Crores.

Cars owned by Saif include a Ford Mustang GT (Rs. 74 lakhs to Rs. 76 lakhs), Range Rover Vogue (Rs. 2.39 crores to 4.17 crores), Land Rover Defender (Rs. 93 lakhs), Lexus 470 (Rs. 35 lakhs to Rs. 38 lakhs), BMW 7 Series (Rs. 1.70 crores), Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Rs. 1.71 crores to 1.80 crores), and also a Audi R8 (Rs. 2.72 crores).

Also Read-What! When Saif Ali Khan revealed he was asked to breakup with Amrita Singh for his debut film, “It was a moral choice”

-Saif also owns a diamond studded Rolex luxury watch that was gifted to him by the Sultan of Brunei. 

Saif’s networth is estimated to be around Rs. 1,180 crores.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye  

 


 

Saif Ali Khan Amrita Singh Dil Chahta Hai Agent Vinod Omkara Adipurush Tanhaji Movie News Sara Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-...
Must Read! Pankhuri Awasthy opens up about breastfeeding and challenges being a mom to twins, says “I’m definitely having a hard time understanding what to do…”
MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their...
What! When Mona Singh recalled Aamir Khan telling her “This is a Movie now a TV serial” during 3 Idiots rehearsal
MUMBAI:  Mona Singh was a known face on Television and made the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin an iconic one with her...
Hot! These pictures of Scam 1992 fame Shreya Dhanwanthary will leave you in awe
MUMBAI: Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Why Cheat India and rose to fame...
Wow! When Malaika Arora revealed how Arbaaz Khan proposed to her with the most beautiful diamond ring despite having high fever
MUMBAI:  Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora made headlines when they tied the knot and were one of the most loved up and...
Whoa! From luxury cars to properties worth crores, here are the jaw-dropping possessions of Saif Ali Khan
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta...
Recent Stories
Imran Khan
What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap
Latest Video
Related Stories
Imran Khan
What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap
Mona Singh
What! When Mona Singh recalled Aamir Khan telling her “This is a Movie now a TV serial” during 3 Idiots rehearsal
Malaika Arora
Wow! When Malaika Arora revealed how Arbaaz Khan proposed to her with the most beautiful diamond ring despite having high fever
Sakshi Malik
Fire! Sakshi Malik burns the internet with her hotness
Alia Bhatt
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
Nushrratt
Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, read more