Whoa! From luxury cars to properties worth crores, here are the jaw-dropping possessions of Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor who was last seen in the mythological film Adipurush is known to be a doting dad to his children Sara, Ibrahim, Jey and Taimur.

Saif loves his luxurious life and has worked hard to get it. Let us looks at some of his prized possession that will make your jaws drop;

Saif owns a luxury apartment at Mumbai's famous Fortune Heights building worth Rs 4-2 crores. He also owns another apartment that he hs given on rent and owns a huge bungalow worth Rs 6 crores in Mumbai.

Saif owns a chalet worth Rs. 33 crores in Gstaad, Switzerland where Saif loves to vacation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Jey and Taimur.

The Pataudi Palace in Haryana is worth a whopping Rs 5000 Crores.

Cars owned by Saif include a Ford Mustang GT (Rs. 74 lakhs to Rs. 76 lakhs), Range Rover Vogue (Rs. 2.39 crores to 4.17 crores), Land Rover Defender (Rs. 93 lakhs), Lexus 470 (Rs. 35 lakhs to Rs. 38 lakhs), BMW 7 Series (Rs. 1.70 crores), Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Rs. 1.71 crores to 1.80 crores), and also a Audi R8 (Rs. 2.72 crores).

-Saif also owns a diamond studded Rolex luxury watch that was gifted to him by the Sultan of Brunei.

Saif’s networth is estimated to be around Rs. 1,180 crores.

