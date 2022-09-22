Whoa! Madhuri Dixit carried a pile of Theplas to devour on a US flight

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She has been in the film industry for nearly 4 decades and has still got her charm intact.

Never one to shy away from trying out something new, the Devdas actress has won the hearts of her fans over and over again, be it with her cute videos on Instagram, her debut on OTT or being a judge on a popular Television dance reality show. She has aced it all!

Did you know that the queen of hearts Madhuri is also well versed with the Gujarati culture and can even speak the language well. That stems from the large number of Gujarati friends that the Fame Game actress has.

While speaking about her upcoming Amazon Prime Video film ‘Maja Ma’ to a news portal the actress shared that once she was told by a friend that this flight didn’t provide good food so she packed in a big pile of yummy theplas to eat during her lengthy 16 hour US flight.

Maja Ma as the name suggests, will highlight the Gujarati culture. It is the first Indian Amazon Original movie and stars Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead. The trailer is already out and has received good reviews.

Maja Ma also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Simone Singh, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. It is directed by Anand Tiwari of Bandish Bandits fame and will premiere on 6th October 2022.

Credit- TOI