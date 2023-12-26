Whoa! Malaika Arora received a special gift from Salman Khan on Christmas amid Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage with Sshura Khan; Check out PICs here!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 13:39
Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: Even though Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan are no longer married, they still have a friendly relationship. Furthermore, Salman Khan's kind gesture shows the enduring significance of Malaika to the Khan Khandaan.

(Also read: What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!

She added special note that reads, ""Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with warmth and cheer and a joyous New Year! As a token of our appreciation for your unwavering friendship and support, we've prepared this small gift hamper. May it bring a smile to your face, just as your presence brightens ours."

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are currently the most talked-about subjects in the film industry. The reason is the Bollywood actor and producer getting married for the second time to Sshura Khan. Many people are talking about how Arhaan Khan, the son of Malaika Arora, was sent to his father's second wedding even though she didn't attend the ceremony herself.

The internet community is captivated by the happiness of actor Arbaaz Khan on his wedding day, as evidenced by the growing popularity of his wedding video with Sshura Khan. Salman Khan enjoyed his brother Arbaaz Khan's second marriage, and the Tiger 3 actor's dance video attracted a lot of attention. 

Arpita Khan's house terrace was the venue for Arbaaz and Sshura's incredibly private wedding, which had an exquisite ceremony in every way.

(Also read: Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –Bollywood Life

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 13:39

