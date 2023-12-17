Whoa! Manish Malhotra makes global strides with the opening of the first store in Dubai; Check out PICs!

MUMBAI: Manish Malhotra, a well-known fashion designer, opened his first flagship store in Dubai as a first step toward elevating Indian fashion to an international level. Located among the world's most prestigious luxury brands at Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue, the store is a magnificent ivory sight that embodies the designer's modern-Indian perspective, which is also evident in his fashion designs.

Dubai Mall is the ideal destination for sophisticated shoppers interested in high-end fashion and luxury lifestyles, as it is positioned as the fashion industry's vibrant centre in the Middle East. Manish Malhotra's debut on Fashion Avenue not only signals the beginning of a new era of luxury in this ever-changing world. However, it also acts as a symbolic link between the Middle Eastern love of extravagance and the rich tapestry of Indian haute couture.

The opulent, ivory-clad 5,000-square-foot boutique tells "The India Story." The spirit of India appears in every space in the shop. In addition to bringing his High Jewellery line, the masterful artistry of Zardosi, the timeless Chikankari of Mijwan, the artisanal threads of Kashmir, and his signature sequins from the craftsmen across the nation all come together to amalgamate "The India Story" in his signature glamorous style.

The designer shared the update with his fans on Instagram, “I feel emotional as it has always been my dream to bring our much-cherished Indian embroidery and craftsmanship on a global platform. Our Dubai store is a reflection of my home where every person who walks in is embraced by our Indian culture and warm hospitality.”

Gauri Khan, who worked closely with Manish Malhotra on his first global store, designed the establishment. Recently, Manish Malhotra gained notoriety when he debuted new uniforms that he designed for the pilots and cabin personnel of Air India.

Credit- Free Press Journal