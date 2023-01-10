Whoa! Meet actress who belongs to two Royal Families, started her career as a dancer and kept her marriage secret for years

MUMBAI: It is sometimes impossible for actors and celebrities to keep their private life away from the media glare. In this day and age of social media, things get viral very fast and things like relationships and marriage don’t take very long to get noticed. However, there is a popular actress who did manage to keep her marriage a secret for many years.

Also Read-Must read! First Taj and now Jubilee, can Aditi Rao Hydari be called the queen of OTT?

The actress we are talking about is the gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari who has been part of films like Delhi-6, Sringaram and Rockstar among others. It was reported in 2012 that she had married actor Satyadeep Mishra however when asked in an interview, she denied it. It was only in 2013 she revealed that they were indeed married but the marriage didn’t last and it ended in divorce. Aditi later said that she got married at the age of 24 and hid her marriage as she was aspiring to be an actress and didn’t want the marriage tag on her.

Speaking of her royal family background, Aditi's father, Ehsaan Hydari, was the grandson of Akbar Hydari, who was a former Prime Minister of Hyderabad state. He was the nephew of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, the former Governor of Assam. While Aditi’s mother Vidya Rao is the daughter of J Rameshwar Rao, who was the last ruling Raja of Wanaparthy. Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, is Aditi’s cousin from her maternal side.

Also Read-Exclusive! Taj actress Aditi Rao Hydari says, "There are some blessings from Madhubala ji"

Aditi is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and was associated with the Leela Samson’s troupe where she performed all across India. In 2010, her acting career got a boost with films like Rockstar and London Paris New York. She later starred in films like Murder 3, Fitoor and Padmaavat, and was recently seen in the OTT series Taj: Divided by Blood and Jubilee. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA

