Whoa! Meet Devdatta Nage, actor who played the controversial version of Lord Hanuman in Adipurush

It is played by Marathi actor Devdatta Nage. The actor too has come under the scanner for his portrayal where his dialogues in the film were criticized for being derogatory
Lord Hanuman in Adipurush

MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Ma Sita and Ravana.

Also Read- Prabhas mania overwhelms fans in Telugu states as 'Adipurush' releases

While the film has been a disappointment for the audiences, the character of Hanuman has somehow stood out in the film. It is played by Marathi actor Devdatta Nage. The actor too has come under the scanner for his portrayal where his dialogues in the film were criticized for being derogatory and offensive for a story and identities that have religious significance.


So let’s talk about Devdatta Gajanan Nage. He was born on the 5th of February, 1981 and is from Raigad in Maharashtra. He made his acting debut with the Colors TV’s serial Veer Shivaji in 2011 where he played Tanaji Malusare. Nage however, really came into the limelight with the Zee Marathi serial Jai Malhar (2014-17) where he played the role of Lord Kandoba.


Also Read:Really! Not Kriti Sanon but Anushka Sharma, and these two actresses were the first choice for Janaki’s role in Adipurush


Devdatta has played supporting roles in shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Devyani before he landed the leading role in Jai Malhar. He made his film debut with the Marathi title Sangharsh in 2014. He made his Hindi film debut in the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara.


Devdatta was also seen in popular Hindi films like the John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate and Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The Adipurush actor is an avid bodybuilder and loves to share glimpses of his transformation with his fans. Speaking earlier of playing Lord Hanuman in Adipurush, Nage had said, “Every single day before starting the shoot, we used to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. I have to say that Goddess Saraswati resides in the hands of Manoj Muntashir. He has breathed life into this epic story with his writing.”


For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

About Author

