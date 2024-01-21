Whoa! From Merry Christmas to Killer Soup, here is the deadly common factor between them

MUMBAI: Sriram Raghavan is one of the most loved and respected filmmakers of the film industry. 20 years ago his film Ek Hasina Thi depicted a thrilling revenge drama between lovers Saif Ali Khan and Urmila Matondkar. Years later he is back with Merry Christmas where a woman who is wronged by her lover plans to get her revenge.

Merry Christmas is a story of one single night where she carefully plans, plots and devises a plan to kill her lover. Her frustration comes not from betrayal but from domestic abuse she has endured over time.

While Raghavan’s Ek Hasina Thi sees Urmila’s character grow a thick skin over time and transform into another person to take revenge, the filmmaker shows Katrina’s character in Merry Christmas in just one night where she unleashes her frustration.

In Andhadhun, Tabu;s character has nothing to lose but she plans her husband’s murder very cleverly and even sobs as she disposes off his body. She then commits other multiple other crimes.

THis similar attitude is also seen in Konkona Sensharma's character Swati in Abhishek Chaubey's recent Netflix India show Killer Soup. Just like Andhadhun’s character Simi, Konkana’s character too kills on impulse but there is a simplicity to her intentions for the crime.

While Tabu and Konkana’s characters get punished for their crimes, Katrina and Urmila’s characters are let loose to live.

Credit:HindustanTimes