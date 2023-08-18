Whoa! Mika Singh gives apartments worth Rs 8 crores in Mumbai and Delhi to his best friend as a birthday gift

Mika has now gifted two luxury apartments to his best friend Kanwaljeet Singh on his birthday. The apartments are located at Mumbai and Delhi and cost Rs 4 crores each.
Mika Singh

MUMBAI:  Mika Singh is one of the most popular singers of our generation. With songs like Subha Hone Na De, Mauja Hi Mauja and many more, the singer has captured the hearts of millions. Mika Singh has a huge fan following and the singer lives a luxurious life. He is also known for being a generous friend and going out of his way to make his friends feel special.

Mika has now gifted two luxury apartments to his best friend  Kanwaljeet Singh on his birthday. The apartments are located at Mumbai and Delhi and cost Rs 4 crores each. Netizens are left stunned by the singer's generosity. This is not the first time we java geard of the singer’s large heartedness. Previously he gave a diamond Ring Worth Rs 18 Lakhs to  lyricist Kumaar. 

Some of Mika’s popular songs include Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Singh Is Kinng, Mauja Hi Mauja, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Party Toh Banti Hai, and 440 Volt, among others.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

