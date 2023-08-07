Whoa! Mrunal Thakur hikes her fees to a whopping 135% after success of Sita Ramam, THIS is how much she now charges per film

Mrunal who was last seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, has hikes her fees to a whopping 135% as per reports. Her performance in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam seems to have given her the jackpot.
movie_image: 
Mrunal Thakur

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur is one of the talented actresses of Television who has smoothly made her transition to films and achieved much success. With getting a lucky break in Love Sonia to working with the top stars of Bollywood like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor, she has come a long way. 

Mrunal who was last seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, has hikes her fees to a whopping 135% as per reports. Her performance in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam seems to have given her the jackpot. The film won her accolades for her performance. She reportedly charged Rs 85 Lakhs for the film and has now increased her fees to Rs 2 crores now. Which means a hike of 135%! 

Well seeing Mrunal's flawless performances, fans will surely feel that she truly deserves it. Mrunal will next be seen in Pippa with Ishaan Khatter, Gumraah and Pooja Meri Jaan. 

