Whoa! Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi were paid this staggering amount to be part of Atlee’s Jawan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. She also recently made her debut on Instagram and her fans cannot keep calm, who are showering all the love on her.

The film also marks the debut of Vijay Sethupathi who plays the antagonist in the film. He along with Nayanthara are the highest paid and most bankable South superstars. Did you know how much the two stars were paid to be part of the Atlee directorial? For playing the role of Kaalie Gaikwad, Vijay was paid Rs 21 crores while Nayanthara who plays Narmada Rai was paid Rs 10 crores for her role. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly paid Rs 100 Crores for the film! 

Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, among others. 

