Whoa! Nayanthara’s 9 digit fee for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will make your jaws drop

MUMBAI: One of the most awaited films of the year is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. A few weeks ago, a prevue of the film was released, and later songs like Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya were launched. Everyone was waiting for the trailer of the film, and today, finally the trailer is out. The trailer of Jawan is good, but it could have been better. It has elements that will surely attract the mass audience, but in the trailer too many things are happening due to which it looks a bit confusing. 

Now, Nayanthara who is making her Bollywood debut with Jawan is known as the Lady Superstar down South. And do you know how much she charged for the Atlee directorial? As per reports, Nayanthara asked for a staggering Rs 11 crores for her debut film. She is playing a cop in the film and everyone who has seen the trailer is in awe of her look. 

Nayanthara is the highest paid actress down South and has been part of films like Bigil and Annaatthe, among many others. 

Jawan is directed by Atlee who is one of the biggest filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. This will mark his Hindi directorial debut, so there are a lot of expectations from the film. So, let’s wait and watch how it turns out to be.

Did you like the trailer of Jawan and are you excited about the film? Let us know in the comments below...

