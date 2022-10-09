Whoa! Netizens Troll Shehnaaz Gill over her recent encounter with the paps; call her rude and arrogant

MUMBAI : Also read: Revealed! Here is the BIG reason why Shehnaaz Gill did not post on Sidharth Shukla’s death anniversary

Shehnaaz Gill is no longer an unfamiliar name, mainly because of her stint in Bigg Boss but also, as she’ll be seen in two big Bollywood projects. The actress has many fan clubs who support her through her endeavours and are happy to see her doing well for herself.

Shehnaaz managed to impress Salman Khan during Bigg Boss and now, she will be seen playing a role in his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. She also shared a great bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla and their fans adoringly called them, #SidNaaz. Shehnaaz had a tough time dealing with Sidharth’s demise.

Now, she is in news as a recent video of hers went viral on Social media and her fans seem to be upset with her attitude toward them. She instantaneously got trolled and netizens called the actress, ‘Arrogant’.

Shehnaaz was asked for pictures as she was returning to the vanity van but she said she’d do so later and as the paps asked her if she was well, she replied haughtily saying that is she wasn’t, would they get medicines for her!

Shehnaaz’s fans felt her attitude wasn’t right and called out her behaviour. The comments surrounded around her changed behavior and how it was very rude and she shouldn’t have said so. Fans didn’t find her one liner amusing this time.

