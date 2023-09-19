Whoa! Not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt but THIS Diva is The Richest Actress In Bollywood With A Whopping Net Worth Of Rs 828 Crores; Find out who?

MUMBAI : One of the most well-known figures in the world of entertainment, Priyanka Chopra has made the transition from Bollywood to Hollywood and is now residing in Los Angeles with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has a staggering net worth of Rs 828 crores, is the richest actress in Bollywood today. She is not Priyanka, Deepika Padukone, or Alia Bhatt. To find out more, scroll down!

The rest of history began in 1997 when Aishwarya made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar. She was crowned "Miss World" in 1994, the same year Sushmita Sen was crowned "Miss Universe," and is renowned around the world for her ethereal beauty.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the wealthiest actress in Bollywood, with a net worth of Rs 828 crores, according to claims from a well-known news source. She is followed by former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, who has a net worth of Rs 580 crores. Wow, the B-town beauties are really generating attention throughout the world with their achievements.

Alia Bhatt takes third place with a net worth of Rs 557 crores, followed by Kareena Kapoor Khan with Rs 440 crores. With 314 crores, none other than Deepika Padukone takes fifth place, followed by Anushka Sharma in sixth place, Madhuri Dixit Nene in seventh place, Katrina Kaif in eighth place, Shraddha Kapoor in ninth place, and Jacqueline Fernandez in tenth place.

Wow, with their dedication and hard work, our Bollywood stars are certainly making waves.

What do you think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's position as the wealthiest Bollywood actress with a stunning net worth?

