Whoa! Not Priyanka Chopra but Sobhita Dhulipala to play Roma in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3?

MUMBAI : Don 3 has been in the news for quite some time. The film has been more in the headlines as Shah Rukh Khan will not be seen as Don like the previous 2 installments as Ranveer Singh has replaced him.

Also Read-Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

Now there are reports that Priyanka who has been part of the previous two installments as well playing the role of Roma will be replaced by Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala. Sharing her love for the don franchise, Sobhita has earlier said, “She has brought such fire to Roma. And I’ve loved Don, the films, the music, the energy, it’s amazing and I also enjoy watching action films in general. I have this keeda ki mujhe action film karna hai.”

Reacting to many people’s comments on her being a great fit for the role of Roma, Sobhita had said, “It excites me, it flatters me. It’s a big deal to be seen as worthy by an audience that is more interested in being critical.”

When Ranveer Singh was announced as the new Don, the actor took to his social media page and penned a long post with his childhood pictures and wrote, “Gosh! I've been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a 'hindi film hero'. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They've shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream..I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don' dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you...that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...'Don'. Thank you for your love.”

Also Read-Shocking! Ranveer Singh is getting massively trolled for his recent public appearance; netizens say 'finally nange uncle ke pass Kapde Aa Gaye'

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- BollywoodLife