Whoa! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in THIS film, deets inside

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen space in Atlee’s Jawaan co-starring south fame Nayanthara

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Whoa! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in THIS film, deets inside

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan makes his comeback to the big screen with three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki scheduled to release next year. Out of these three, Jawan is an actioner directed by the filmmaker Atlee and stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. King Khan recently revealed the intriguing first look of the film in which he is seen with his face covered in a bandage. However, there have been several rumours that Deepika Padukone will play the role of Shah Rukh Khan's wife in the flashback sequences in Jawan.

Also Read:

Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement

"Deepika Padukone has a powerful character in Jawan, which features Shah Rukh in a double role as a father and son. She plays SRK’s wife and features in the film’s flashback sequences. It's a short but very important role, which acts as a key differentiator to the plot", a source was quoted saying.

The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has also joined the film's cast for an extended cameo appearance and might play a negative role in the film, as per the report.

Also Read:

Whoa! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone listed in the TOP 4 of Asia’s richest celebrity couples? Here is what you have to know

In his recent Instagram Live session, the Swades actor confirmed Nayanthara as the leading lady in the film when he was asked for more details about Jawan. He even appreciated Atlee saying that the filmmaker makes 'outstanding mass-oriented films', and the actor is having a great time on the sets of the pan-India film slated to release on June 2, 2023.

Credit: DNA

Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Pathaan Jawaan Atlee Natanthara TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 11:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared how he has always been a huge fan of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and...
Glam Queen! Vidhi Pandya looks alluring donning in these beautiful outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Yami Gautam Dhar says 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi' made first half of 2022 special for her
MUMBAI: As the first half of 2022 comes to a close, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who has had two releases so far...
Deepali Saini opens up on her role in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'
MUMBAI: Actress Deepali Saini, who has recently joined the star cast of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', is very excited...
Super sexy! Erika Packard is oozing oomph in these sizzling pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Vaani Kapoor chuffed to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for 'Shamshera'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Shamshera', is...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
Latest Video