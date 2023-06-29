Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting

As per reports, Prabhas who was recently seen in Adipurush, will be taking home a pay cheque of Rs 150 crores for the film Project K.
Project K

MUMBAI:Project K is one film that has been in the news for a long time ever since it was announced. The film has been the talk of town for its massive budget. It stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. It’s said to be a science-fiction set in the future. On Deepika’s birthday the makers of the film treated fans with a glimpse of the actress from the film.

Prabhas took to Instagram to share the actress's first looks poster and wrote, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented @deepikapadukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes! #ProjectK”

As per reports, Prabhas who was recently seen in Adipurush, will be taking home a pay cheque of Rs 150 crores for the film  Project K. The film that also has Kamal Haasan in it, will now have a budget of Rs 600 crores which includes the actors’ fees. Kamal is allegedly being paid Rs 25 crores. Meanwhile Deepika and Big B are getting Rs 10 Crores each for the film.

Speaking of being part of Project K and working with Big B, Kamal Haasan earlier said, “I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K . Whatever position the audience places me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry.”

