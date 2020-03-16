Whoa! Pushpa fame Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes her comeback on Instagram with THIS stunning post

MUMBAI: Fans have been worried about Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a while now after the actress went missing on Instagram. Thankfully, she returned to the social media platform to promote her upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

Karan Johar on Tuesday shared the trailer of the episode featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Instagram. Samantha reposted the trailer on her Instagram Stories along with a heart emoji.

The video also featured a rapid-fire round in which Karan asked Samantha who will she pick from Bollywood to dance to at a bachelorette party. The Family Man 2 actress replied, “Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh." This leaves both Karan and Akshay surprised.

The new promo of the shows Samantha telling Karan Johar that he is the reason why all marriages break to which Akshay is so impressed that he tells Karan that he finally has found a partner who would help him in bashing him on his show and he warned him to be ready.

Koffee With Karan 7 began earlier this month. So far, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have appeared on the show. The season also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon.

