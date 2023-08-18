Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores

The dashing actor has a new lavish possession to add to his already luxurious rides. He has become the owner of a brand new Range Rover worth over Rs. 3.50 crore.
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. He is the heartthrob of India who has a massive fan following especially females who go weak in the knees seeing him dance and romance on the big screen.

Also Read-Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

The dashing actor has a new lavish possession to add to his already luxurious rides. He has become the owner of a brand new Range Rover worth over Rs. 3.50 crore. The car arrived at his home and had a flower garland on it, indicating puja had been performed earlier. The black swanky ride is definitely a great addition to the Brahmastra actor’s list of rides. 

Other luxury cars owned by Ranbir include a Land Rover Range Rover Sports, Audi A8L, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, and the opulent Mercedes Benz AMG G-63, among many others.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and will hit the big screens on 1st December 2023.

Also Read-What! Kareena Kapoor Khan goes against cousin Ranbir Kapoor for this reason

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Ranbir Kapoor Animal Brahmastra Alia Bhatt Rashmika Mandanna Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shamshera Movie News TellyChakkar
