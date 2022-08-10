Whoa! Rani Mukerji to play lead in Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut?

As per sources, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is all set to direct her first Bollywood film and Rani will be playing the lead.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 17:44
movie_image: 
Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut

MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji left everyone spellbound with her gut wrenching performance in the recently released film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Rani has always impressed audiences with her women centric roles and fans who were eagerly awaiting her next film have some good news. Looks like the gorgeous Black actress has locked in her next film.

Also Read- Really! Rani Mukerji on keeping her daughter away from the media glare, says “already there is so much attention, want her to realise she isn’t special…”

As per sources, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is all set to direct her first Bollywood film and Rani will be playing the lead. The source said, “Yes, Rani Mukerji has decided on her next venture. It will be a small budget film produced by Yash Raj Films itself. Interestingly, the venture will be directed by Rani’s good friend Vaibhavi Merchant,”

The source added, “Right now it is still too early to say anything, besides the entire team is keeping details under tight wraps.” The source also said, “There are projects but nothing has been greenlit as such, and nothing has been locked as her next venture.”

Also Read- Shocking! “She should learn from Rani Mukerji” netizens trolls Bhumi Pednekar and praises Rani Mukerji as they get clicked together

Well, there is no confirmation on the news or any official announcement yet but we are hoping the makers will announce it soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-bollywoodhungama

 

Vaibhavi Merchant Rani Mukerji Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Black Bunty Aur Babli Hitchki Mardaani Chalte Chalte Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Veer Zaara Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 17:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhinav gives a befitting reply to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
AWESOME! Rupali Ganguly reminisces on how she introduced ‘Akshara’, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you an interesting...
Whoa! Rani Mukerji to play lead in Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut?
MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji left everyone spellbound with her gut wrenching performance in the recently released film Mrs...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj hears Anupama’s voice after a long time, falls silent
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Viaan excitedly hires Vanya; Katha suspicious
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Satya spoils Bhavani's plan
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut
Whoa! Rani Mukerji to play lead in Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vaani Kapoor
On International Dance Day, Vaani talks about her chart-topping dance numbers
Hrithik Roshan
'I've been terrible at partner work,' says Hrithik Roshan about dancing
Arjun Rampal
Good News! Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy, check out the stunning pictures
kareena
Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan to be back in the 3rd installment of Singham?
Ranbir Kapoor
Hilarious! Ranbir Kapoor spills coffee at an event; netizens have funny reactions to it
Prajesh Kashyap
Exclusive! Feels Like Ishq actor Prajesh Kashyap to be seen in Sam Bahadur