Whoa! Rani Mukerji to play lead in Vaibhavi Merchant’s directorial debut?

MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji left everyone spellbound with her gut wrenching performance in the recently released film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Rani has always impressed audiences with her women centric roles and fans who were eagerly awaiting her next film have some good news. Looks like the gorgeous Black actress has locked in her next film.

As per sources, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is all set to direct her first Bollywood film and Rani will be playing the lead. The source said, “Yes, Rani Mukerji has decided on her next venture. It will be a small budget film produced by Yash Raj Films itself. Interestingly, the venture will be directed by Rani’s good friend Vaibhavi Merchant,”

The source added, “Right now it is still too early to say anything, besides the entire team is keeping details under tight wraps.” The source also said, “There are projects but nothing has been greenlit as such, and nothing has been locked as her next venture.”

Well, there is no confirmation on the news or any official announcement yet but we are hoping the makers will announce it soon.

