Whoa! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone listed in the TOP 4 of Asia’s richest celebrity couples? Here is what you have to know

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are successful Bollywood actors and have worked together in Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, Ramleela

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 10:30
movie_image: 
ran-dee

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently voted the most powerful couple in Bollywood, according to a survey by the Indian Institute of Human Brands. The “DeepVeer” brand, as fans call them, is favoured for being the most fun-loving, charming, and different and their total earnings have catapulted them to be among four of Asia’s richest celebrity power couples this year.

The other three power couples to be on this esteemed list are Hong Kong’s acting stalwarts Tony Leung and Carina Lau, South Korean superstars Rain and Kim Tae Hee, and Singapore’s Fann Wong and Christopher Lee.

Also Read: Koffee with Karan Season 7 : Exclusive! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to be seen on the show

The publication cited Deepika as one of India’s highest-paid actresses, earning some US$10 million per year from films and endorsements, with a total fortune of US$40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to Duff & Phelps’ report, Ranveer’s brand valuation currently stands at 158 Million USD, an impressive growth from his number of 102.93 Million USD in 2020. This made him the highest valued Bollywood celebrity in India currently.

Also Read: Exclusive! Life mein darne ka nahin; daring rakhne ka: Ranveer Singh on his takeaway from Netflix show Ranveer vs. Wild With Bear Grylls

Recently it was reported that Deepika Padukone and her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan might share screen space once again in Atlee's Jawan. Deepika is all set to make a grand cameo in the SRK-Nayanthara starrer action-thriller according to a report while Ranveer Singh is now all set to make his digital debut with the Netflix adventure show titled Ranveer vs. Wild With Bear Grylls.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Padmavat Bajirao Mastani Ramleela Pathaan Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 10:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Aditya Roy Kapur gets massively trolled on his latest meal video, netizens are saying ‘ulte Hath se Kaun khana khata hai bhai’
MUMBAI : Aditya Roy Kapur is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the Bollywood industry. The actor is...
Lesser-Known Facts! Here is what you have to know about Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin turns a year old. The actress best known for Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shocking! Rohit Shetty calls Mohit Malik “ Silent Killer” the actor is overwhelmed
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Nima Denzongpa: Finally! Nima and Virat go on their honeymoon
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Wow! Check out the special name given to Jannat Zubair by Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
HUGE SHOCKER! Abhishek fails Sejal's plan, and Yohan confesses his childhood love's name to Sejal in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming...
Recent Stories
Aditya Roy Kapur
Shocking! Aditya Roy Kapur gets massively trolled on his latest meal video, netizens are saying ‘ulte Hath se Kaun khana khata hai bhai’
Latest Video