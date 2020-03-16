Whoa! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone listed in the TOP 4 of Asia’s richest celebrity couples? Here is what you have to know

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently voted the most powerful couple in Bollywood, according to a survey by the Indian Institute of Human Brands. The “DeepVeer” brand, as fans call them, is favoured for being the most fun-loving, charming, and different and their total earnings have catapulted them to be among four of Asia’s richest celebrity power couples this year.

The other three power couples to be on this esteemed list are Hong Kong’s acting stalwarts Tony Leung and Carina Lau, South Korean superstars Rain and Kim Tae Hee, and Singapore’s Fann Wong and Christopher Lee.

Also Read: Koffee with Karan Season 7 : Exclusive! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to be seen on the show

The publication cited Deepika as one of India’s highest-paid actresses, earning some US$10 million per year from films and endorsements, with a total fortune of US$40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to Duff & Phelps’ report, Ranveer’s brand valuation currently stands at 158 Million USD, an impressive growth from his number of 102.93 Million USD in 2020. This made him the highest valued Bollywood celebrity in India currently.

Also Read: Exclusive! Life mein darne ka nahin; daring rakhne ka: Ranveer Singh on his takeaway from Netflix show Ranveer vs. Wild With Bear Grylls

Recently it was reported that Deepika Padukone and her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan might share screen space once again in Atlee's Jawan. Deepika is all set to make a grand cameo in the SRK-Nayanthara starrer action-thriller according to a report while Ranveer Singh is now all set to make his digital debut with the Netflix adventure show titled Ranveer vs. Wild With Bear Grylls.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama