Whoa! Ranveer Singh to be part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, will play a police officer

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Ranveer has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others.

Although Ranveer’s last film Cirkus received mixed reviews, he has a dedicated fan following, who are eager to see him in his next project. The brilliant actor will now be seen in the sequel to the South blockbuster film Pushpa 2. He will have a cameo in the film where he will play the role of a police officer.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Bollywood’s hottie Disha Patani will also be seen in Pushpa for a dance number.

Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rock Aur Rani KI Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

