Whoa! Ranveer Singh to be part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, will play a police officer

The brilliant actor will now be seen in the sequel to the South blockbuster film Pushpa 2.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 09:44
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Ranveer has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others.

Also Read- Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

Although Ranveer’s last film Cirkus received mixed reviews, he has a dedicated fan following, who are eager to see him in his next project. The brilliant actor will now be seen in the sequel to  the South blockbuster film Pushpa 2. He will have a cameo in the film where he will play the role of a police officer. 

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Bollywood’s hottie Disha Patani will also be seen in Pushpa for a dance number. 

Are you excited to see Ranveer and Disha in Pushpa 2? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Shocking! Ranveer Singh is getting massively trolled for his recent public appearance; netizens say 'finally nange uncle ke pass Kapde Aa Gaye'

Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rock Aur Rani KI Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.
For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Latestly 

Pushpa 2 PUSHPA Allu Arjun Ranveer Singh Simmba Cirkus Padmaavat Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 09:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Savi trapped in the house, Bhavani has eagle eyes on Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad wants divorce from Sahiba
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Shocking! Fahmaan Khan talks about Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani getting a new time slot and clashing with Anupama says "We need to pull up our socks and work even more harder"
MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants for the week; one to say goodbye to the show on the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is when and where the finale of the show will be shot
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Jad Hadid gets nominated by Salman Khan for his actions in the house
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT has entered the third week but last week a lot had happened that has grabbed the eyeballs outside...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
Whoa! Ranveer Singh to be part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, will play a police officer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Sara Ali Khan opens up on being loved for small town characters, says, "I am a desi girl at the core"
Neeyat
Must Read! Upcoming new Hindi movies and OTT series this week: Neeyat, Adhura and more
Govinda
Must Read! When Govinda broke his silence over refusing Devdas and Taal, saying, “mujhe har waqt sochna padega…”
Harish Magon
RIP! Shahenshah actor Harish Magon passes away at 76
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react