Whoa! R.Balki on Amitabh Bachchan’s biopic, “no actor in this country would dare to step in his shoes”

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is a living legend who has millions if not trillions of fans all over the globe. His legacy is hard to take forward even by his own son. The mega star who recently celebrated his 80th birthday has the unmatched talent and persona that is almost impossible to find in any actors of that era let alone today.

Imagine trying to make his biopic and casting another actor to wear his shoes? Sounds crazy right? Well, hard core Big B fan R. Balki is brave enough to have the thought but he has one huge problem- no one will play Sr. Bachchan.

Giving us an insight into that, the filmmaker said, “But who will play the role of Bachchan? There is not a single actor in this country who would dare to step into those shoes. I would love to make the biopic. But there is no one I can get to play Amitabh Bachchan.”

When asked if Abhishek could fit the bill, he replied, “Abhishek? Is he crazy to do something so foolhardy? Of course, Abhishek would never play his father on screen. He knows it’s impossible for anyone to play the Mega Bachchan, not even his own son. Just like Tiger Shroff would never play his dad Jackie. Or Raima Sen playing Suchitra Sen…won’t work!”

Balki adds, “I cannot make a film that doesn’t have Mr. Bachchan in it”

Interestingly, the filmmaker has had Big B in almost all of his films, either in a cameo or in a full fledged role like Paa.

Balki concludes, “Calling him my lucky mascot would be very pedestrian. Mr. Bachchan is much more than that. I don’t have the words to describe his place in the history of Indian cinema.”

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a special cameo in R Balki’s upcoming sports drama Ghoomer starring Abhishek in the lead.

Credit- bollywoodhungama