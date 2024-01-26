Whoa! Rohit Shetty recalls how his father MB Shetty used to arrive home with blood stains and stitches while his mom was Hema Malini’s body double in Seeta Aur Geeta “That’s why I am like this”

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. From Golmaal to Singham, the director has never failed to entertain his fans. The filmmaker who loves to make Action packed and comedy films has also made his mark on Television with the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rohit, whose debut OTT series Indian Police Force recently started streaming, spoke about how getting bruised, breaking bones and doing action was in his family and blood. His father MB Shetty was an action director while his mother worked as a body double for top actresses of that time like actresses like Hema Malini and Vyjanthimala.

Speaking of his father Rohit said, “He directed the action sequences in Deewar, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Great Gambler, Don, An Evening In Paris, and Trishul. He invented the glass break. He got lots of cuts. He used to come home with blood stains and stitches.”

As for his mother, Rohti said, “My mom was a stuntwoman. She did Seeta Aur Geeta. The Hema Malini you see on the fan is actually my mom.” Adding, “The Vyjanthimala rolling down the staircase, it’s her, her physique was such.”

Concluding, the Singham filmmaker said, “That’s why I am like this. It is a family business breaking bones. It is in our DNA to break our own bones.’

Rohit’s next will be Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Credit-INdianExpress