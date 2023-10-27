Whoa! Salman Khan Starrer Tiger 3 to get all IMAX screens for its release, not The Marvels

he film is all set to release soon and as per reports the film will be getting all 23 IMAX screens. The Marvels which will release on November 10th however will not get a single IMAX screen.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 20:01
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is the undisputed box office king. His fans are eagerly awaiting his next film which is Tiger 3. The film is all set to release soon and as per reports the film will be getting all 23 IMAX screens. The Marvels which will release on November 10th however will not get a single IMAX screen. 

It is reported that a similar thing happened in 1998 when the Hollywood classic Titanic released and was dethroned by Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Tiger 3 is releasing on a national holiday and will get a great opening. IMAX cannot depend on Hollywood blockbusters but only Hindi and Tollywood films fare better.

Interestingly Pathaan and Jawan both did better than Captain Marvel or a Spider-Man: No Way Home in India. 

Tiger will hit cinemas on 10th November in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is the third part in its franchise. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –HindustanTimes

