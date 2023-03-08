Whoa! Sanjay Dutt becomes the most expensive Bollywood acquisition by Telugu cinema, making a whopping Rs 10 crore+ salary for an upcoming film; Read on to know more

Sanjay Dutt now seems to have moved toward Telugu cinema or Tollywood and is known to be one of Bollywood’s highest paid acquisitions.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 15:03
movie_image: 
Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is the undisputed star of the Hindi film cinema. From beginning his career at a young age in the 1981 film Rocky to KGF: chapter 2, the actor has more than 4 decades worth of impressive work to his credit and is still raring to go. He can even today, give any newcomer a run for their money with his charisma and screen presence. 

Also Read-Throwback! The time when Sanjay Dutt was so high on drugs, he woke up hungry two days later

Sanjay Dutt now seems to have moved toward Telugu cinema or Tollywood and is known to be one of Bollywood’s highest paid acquisitions. For the upcoming Tollywood film Double iSmart, Dutt will reportedly be paid a whopping Rs 15 Crore for the film. The Shamshera actor has given the film his 60 days for shooting. This has made Sanjay Dutt the most expensive acquisitions of Bollywood in the Telugu film industry. 

Also Read-Shocking! Throwback to the time when Sanjay Dutt made misogynistic comments and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to them

Sanjay Dutt will be in Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart as a menacing antagonist. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and will also mark Dutt’s Telugu film debut.

Sanjay will also be seen in a cameo in SRK’s Jawan and later will make his Kollywood debut with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 

Sanjay Dutt Manyata Dutt Tollywood Double ISMART KGF: Chapter 2 PK Agneepath Munna Bhai MBBS The Good Maharaja Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 15:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Lovely! Ram finally makes up his mind, kisses Priya to keep her as his wife forever
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must read ! Art Director’s last rites to be performed at ND Studios, Karjat on Friday
MUMBAI: Well Known Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai sadly passed away tragically by suicide at Karjat in ND Studios...
Did you know Aishwarya Khare wore a 20-kg lehenga for a recent wedding sequence in Bhagya Lakshmi?
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Scared! Malishka afraid of the secret coming out, changes sides with proof
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Whoa! Sanjay Dutt becomes the most expensive Bollywood acquisition by Telugu cinema, making a whopping Rs 10 crore+ salary for an upcoming film; Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is the undisputed star of the Hindi film cinema. From beginning his career at a young age in the...
Anupamaa: Really! Vanraj takes a big decision, hides the truth from Baa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
nitin
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must read ! Art Director’s last rites to be performed at ND Studios, Karjat on Friday
Latest Video
Related Stories
nitin
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must read ! Art Director’s last rites to be performed at ND Studios, Karjat on Friday
Mumbai
OMG! The ‘cursed/haunted’ bungalow that took away stardom from many superstars who lived here; Read on to know more
Sussanne Khan
What! Sussanne Khan posts cozy moments with beau Arslan Goni days after Hrithik-Saba’s romantic vacation pictures
Harshaali Malhotra
WOW! Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra dances to What Jhumka; netizens are surprised to see her, "Munni kitni badi hogai”
Kriti Sanon
What! Kriti Sanon reacts to trolls for accusing her of getting botox and fillers, read on to know what
Govinda
What! Govinda's Twitter account hacked, here is what the actor has to share