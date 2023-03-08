Whoa! Sanjay Dutt becomes the most expensive Bollywood acquisition by Telugu cinema, making a whopping Rs 10 crore+ salary for an upcoming film; Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is the undisputed star of the Hindi film cinema. From beginning his career at a young age in the 1981 film Rocky to KGF: chapter 2, the actor has more than 4 decades worth of impressive work to his credit and is still raring to go. He can even today, give any newcomer a run for their money with his charisma and screen presence.

Sanjay Dutt now seems to have moved toward Telugu cinema or Tollywood and is known to be one of Bollywood’s highest paid acquisitions. For the upcoming Tollywood film Double iSmart, Dutt will reportedly be paid a whopping Rs 15 Crore for the film. The Shamshera actor has given the film his 60 days for shooting. This has made Sanjay Dutt the most expensive acquisitions of Bollywood in the Telugu film industry.

Sanjay Dutt will be in Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart as a menacing antagonist. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and will also mark Dutt’s Telugu film debut.

Sanjay will also be seen in a cameo in SRK’s Jawan and later will make his Kollywood debut with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Credit-Koimoi