Whoa! Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt flaunts a sling bag costing a whopping Rs 8.36 Lakhs during her recent outing

MUMBAI : While Sanjay Dutt is hogging the limelight for his powerful roles and stellar performances in films, his daughter Trishala Dutt is grabbing eyeballs for her jaw-dropping physical transformation. The star daughter hasn’t yet stepped into showbiz but has been very much in the spotlight for her interesting social media posts. She took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of her recent outing and she looks gorgeous.

Trishala who was in Milano, Italy shared some glimpses of her stay there. She is seen in a pristine white dress with a white straw hat, hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses. She is also seen carrying a bright pink Chanel sling bag which costs a whopping Rs 8.36 Lakhs. It is from the brands 2015 collection. Trishala even met Neetu Kapoor and had dinner with her. Check out her post here;

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter with first wife Richa who he married in 1987. Two years after tying the knot Richa was diagnosed with cancer and sadly passed away in 1996 in New York. Trishala has been living with her maternal grandparents in America ever since then. Sanjay married Maanyata in 2008 and has twin children; a boy Shahraan and daughter Iqra.

Credit-Spotboye



