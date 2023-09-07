Whoa! Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt flaunts a sling bag costing a whopping Rs 8.36 Lakhs during her recent outing

Trishala who was in Milano, Italy shared some glimpses of her stay there. She is seen in a pristine white dress with a white straw hat, hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 12:45
movie_image: 
Trishala

MUMBAI : While Sanjay Dutt is hogging the limelight for his powerful roles and stellar performances in films, his daughter Trishala Dutt is grabbing eyeballs for her jaw-dropping physical transformation. The star daughter hasn’t yet stepped into showbiz but has been very much in the spotlight for her interesting social media posts. She took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of her recent outing and she looks gorgeous.  

Also Read-Sanjay Dutt on playing villain: 'You get to bend the rules, break the rules'

Trishala who was in Milano, Italy shared some glimpses of her stay there. She is seen in a pristine white dress with a white straw hat, hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses. She is also seen carrying a bright pink Chanel sling bag which costs a whopping Rs 8.36 Lakhs. It is from the brands 2015 collection. Trishala even met Neetu Kapoor and had dinner with her. Check out her post here;

Also Read- Unbelievable! Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt looks unrecognizable in THESE pics, see fans’ reactions

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter with first wife Richa who he married in 1987. Two years after tying the knot Richa was diagnosed with cancer and sadly passed away in 1996 in New York. Trishala has been living with her maternal grandparents in America ever since then. Sanjay married Maanyata in 2008 and has twin children; a boy Shahraan and  daughter Iqra.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Spotboye 


 

Trishala Dutt Sanjay Dutt Nargis Sunil Dutt Khalnayak Thaanedar Munnabhai MBBS Bhoomi KGF: Chapter 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Imlie: Finally! Atharva and Imlie expose Chini; latter gets kicked out of the house
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Aww! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary talk about having kids, “we do not question God’s plans”
MUMBAI :The popular faces namely Yuvika and Prince are considered as one of the cutest couples in the industry. The two...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Upcoming suspense! Sahiba brings a little girl home, missing father to be found in Brar family
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Really! When Ranveer Singh revealed how Deepika disclosed the strange request he had on sets of Bajirao Mastani, saying “It really helped me”
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The...
Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma speaks about her bond with co–actors of Maddam Sir and their reaction when they watched the first episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI :Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
we do not question God’s plans
Aww! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary talk about having kids, “we do not question God’s plans”
Ranveer Singh
Really! When Ranveer Singh revealed how Deepika disclosed the strange request he had on sets of Bajirao Mastani, saying “It really helped me”
Akshay Kumar
Whoa! From Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, these stars have made it to the Guinness Book of World Records, find out why
Utkarsh
Utkarsh Sharma takes Urdu lessons for Gadar 2!
Shah Rukh Khan starts liking someone else
Witty! Gauri Khan's hilarious reaction when asked what if husband Shah Rukh Khan starts liking someone else