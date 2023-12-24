Whoa! “Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat has airport like security, everything gets scanned” Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar on visiting the superstar’s home for the first time

After the super success of Pathaan, SRK who was recently seen in Jawan will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.
MUMBAI : The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has left a huge impact in people’s lives, and continues to do so even today with his amazing contribution to the Bollywood film industry. He has one of the biggest fan followings among Indian celebrities, who are very loyal and dedicated supporters of the actor. After the super success of Pathaan, SRK who was recently seen in Jawan will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Also Read-Awesome! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, among others to attend Shah Rukh Khan's 58th grand birthday bash

Actor Vikram Kochhar who is also part of Dunki has opened up about visiting SRK’s lavish home Mannat recently. He said, “I was starstruck to see Shah Rukh Khan. He called us to his house, to Mannat, when we were going to meet him for the first time. The house is amazing and we went into the lift; there were a lot of security checks. There’s a huge hall, big entrance, lobby, then after that it was just like an airport security kind of a thing… or the one you do when you enter inside a five star hotel. Everything gets scanned.”

 

 

He further said, “You go up to his room, and he’s so humble and he’s so genuine. He was like ‘I have just woken up, I woke up slightly late so let’s do it. What do you think about the script and let’s start reading it.’  Him being friendly and equal with everyone is what is amazing. I have not seen that.”

Vikram said it was a humbling experience working with SRK and never felt like he was around such a huge star. He said, “You never feel that you’re working with a star, it’s just like if he has a suggestion and you also have a suggestion so he listens to your suggestion.”

Also Read-Wow! Shah Rukh Khan overwhelmed with fans love, Expresses gratitude; Says 'I live in a dream of your love'

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress


 

